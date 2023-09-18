Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna: When and where to watch Aju Varghese starrer movie on OTT; Know details

    Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, a Malayalam comedy-drama, hit theatres on September 15. According to the reports, the movie's OTT rights were taken over by HR OTT. The film will be available for online streaming after its theatrical run.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, a Malayalam comedy-drama, hit theatres on September 15.

    The film was directed by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora. Vilas Kumar and Simi Murali produced the film under the banner of Cinematic Films LLP. The music for this film was composed by Arun Muralidharan. The movie stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese in the lead roles.

    According to the reports, the movie's OTT rights were taken over by HR OTT. The film will be available for online streaming after its theatrical run.

    The other lead cast also includes Sudheesh, Nirmal Palazhi, Kalabhavan Shajon, Nawaz Vallikunnu, Aneesh, Parvana, Amy, Unniraja, Bhanu Payyannoor, Devaraj Kozhikode, Rajesh Azhikodan, Sohan Sinulal, Sarath Lal, Kiran Ramesh, Vismaya Sasikumar, and many newcomers.

    Manu Manjith and Harinarayan contributed the lyrics to the film's music, which was composed by Arun Muralidharan with BGM by Shankar Sharma. The song rights are controlled by "Sarigama".

    The technical crew for the movie consists of the cinematographer Faizal Ali, the editor Rathin Radhakrishnan, the art director Ajayan Mangadu, and the makeup artist Jayan Poonkulam. Sujith Mattannur is in charge of the design and costumes, and Prijin Jessie is the Chief Associate Director. Animash, who designed the project; Liju Prabhakar, who did the colour work; Sreejith Sreenivasan, who did the sound design; Vipin Nair, who did the sound mixing; and Anjali Nambiar, who handled the finances, are also acknowledged. Mehmood is the production manager for the team.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
