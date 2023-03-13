Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava give an electrifying stage performance

    Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava took over the Oscars stage with Naatu Naatu's live performance from the pan-Indian hit film RRR. Will the song win the Oscars race? read to know more.

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava give an electrifying stage performance
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    RRR, Naatu Naatu, Oscars 2023! Every Indian is waiting for the ‘big moment’ with bated breath. However, what acted as a stupendous distraction from all the tension popping up has to be Naatu Naatu’s live performance on the Oscars stage.

    The day arrived when Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the peppy track in front of live audiences, wherein the LA dancers burned the dance floor with smooth dance moves. And needless to say, every conversation is about how wonderful it was.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2023 Nominations list OUT: 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers', and other nominations for Academy awards

    The Academy Twitter handle announced that Naatu Naatu would be performed live on the Oscars stage on Feb 28. The track was sung by none other than original singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Here's a video clip of the smashing performance on the stage today.

    Their rigorous practice went on for weeks. While we eagerly waited for this rather big feat for India for days, it was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

    But we should admit that NTR Jr and Ram Charan's insane and fiery chemistry got missed. But, it was a great moment to witness them enjoy the performance to the fullest.

    RRR song Naatu Naatu was sung live for exactly 2-and-a-half minutes on the Oscars stage by singers Rahul Sipliganj and Kaala Bhairava. MM Keeravaani conducted the piece. Rickey Minor is the music director for the 2023 Oscars, and Keeravaani worked with him for the Naatu Naatu piece.

    Besides, noted Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has scored one nomination for the best original song category for "Naatu Naatu." Naatu Naatu has already won a Golden Globe award. While RRR, the film, has won big at the global HCA Awards and Critics Choice Awards. It will be interesting enough to see if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar. If it wins, history will get created. This pan-Indian blockbuster film, RRR, will make a first-time record of leaving renowned Hollywood musicians and big contemporaries behind.

    ALSO READ: Oscars Awards 2023: Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone, Michelle Yeoh up fashion quotient on red carpet

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 8:21 AM IST
