After months of anticipation, Naagin 7 opened on Saturday. Fans and actresses watched and gave their thoughts on X (Twitter). The first episode of Naagin 7 wowed netizens.

On the social networking site X (Twitter), a great number of internet users have expressed their satisfaction with the first episode of Naagin 7.

A netizen tweeted, "@EktaaRKapoor killed it ..I absolutely loved the first episode of #Naagin7—everything was top-tier. I couldn't find a single flaw in the whole ep .The story, the VFX, the editing... it was all perfect. Ekta ,u truly are the Queen of ITV (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I had low expectations from the show I thought it would be cringe But it turned out to be pretty decent They story is actually interesting It was never boring at all Can't wait for our innocent girl to turn into a fierce Naagin (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I feel so happy and nostalgic by seeing they have included the old visuals, old naag mandir , haweli visuals from S1, those bgms and definitely the introduction of previous naagins specially mouni's (sic)."

While the show features Priyanka, Eisha and Namik in the lead role, Tejasswi and Karan stole the show with their cameos in the first episode. Netizens can't stop praising them.

A fan tweeted, "The acting with such emotions, The actions omg & her face card like she literally stole the show (sic)."

A netizen tweeted, "@kkundrra in #Naagin7 you totally nailed it 👏🏻❤️ What a phenomenal actor you are ♥️👏🏻 He came for just one episode but dominated every moment 🔥✨ His voice over in the starting 🔥just pure powerful performance with beautiful screen presence (sic)."

In light of the fact that the first episode has been met with such a positive reception, let us examine whether or not Naagin 7 will be able to build a name for itself on the TRP rankings.