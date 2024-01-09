Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Musician Ustad Rashid Khan passes away aged 55

    Ustad Rashid Khan was battling cancer and was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on November 22, 2023. 

    Musician Ustad Rashid Khan passes away aged 55 RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has passed away at the age of 55. His body would be held in Peerless Hospital in Kolkata until 6 p.m. His mortal remains will be taken to Peace Haven in Kolkata for the night and his final rituals will take place on January 10, 2024.  He was battling cancer and was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on November 22, 2023. 

    Ustad Rashid Khan was an Indian classical musician of the Hindustani music style. He belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and was the great-grandson of its founder, Inayat Hussain Khan. He was married to Soma Khan.

    Ustad Rashid Khan's career

    Rashid Khan presented his debut concert at the age of eleven, and the following year, 1978, he appeared at an ITC concert in Delhi. When Nissar Hussain Khan went to Calcutta's ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in April 1980, Rashid Khan who was then 14-year-old joined the academy. In 1994, he was recognized as a musician (a formal process) at the academy.

    Also read: 'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff'

    Ustad Rashid Khan's achievements

    Pandit Bhimsen Joshi has said that Rashid Khan was the "assurance for the future of Indian vocal music" in a story given in numerous forms. In 2006, he was given both the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 2022, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in the field of art.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mammootty starrer Telugu movie 'Agent' to start streaming on THIS date rkn

    Mammootty's Telugu movie 'Agent' to start streaming on THIS date

    'Makes me fear my birthday', Yash griefs after 3 fans die of electrocution while preparing for his birthday RKK

    'Makes me fear my birthday', Yash grieves after 3 fans die of electrocution while preparing for his birthday

    Bilkis Bano case: Kangana Ranaut reveals script ready for film on THIS topic; Prime Video, Netflix says NO RBA

    Bilkis Bano case: Kangana Ranaut reveals script ready for film on THIS topic; Prime Video, Netflix say NO

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend? RBA

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend?

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement RKK

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

    Recent Stories

    WhatWillHappen #LifeIsBeautiful Suchana Seth's eerie hashtags on only Insta post of son sparks outrage snt

    '#WhatWillHappen, #LifeIsBeautiful': Suchana Seth's eerie hashtags on only Insta post of son sparks outrage

    Goa murder case: Why Suchana Seth 'kill' her 4-year-old son? AJR

    Goa murder case: Why Suchana Seth 'kill' her 4-year-old son?

    Dilli Haat to Punjabi Bagh: 6 places to Celebrate Lohri in Delhi RKK

    Dilli Haat to Punjabi Bagh: 6 places to Celebrate Lohri in Delhi

    Pongal 2024: Know date, time, significance and more of this harvest festival RBA

    Pongal 2024: Know date, time, significance and more of this harvest festival

    Mammootty starrer Telugu movie 'Agent' to start streaming on THIS date rkn

    Mammootty's Telugu movie 'Agent' to start streaming on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon