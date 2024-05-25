Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui in hospital again; photo goes viral

    Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been admitted to the hospital. The cause of his hospitalisation is unknown. Fans and many celebs wished him a speedy recovery.

    Munawar Faruqui in hospital again RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Munawar Faruqui's supporters are concerned about his health after the Bigg Boss 17 winner was brought to the hospital again. On Friday, a Bollywood photographer tweeted a snapshot of Munawar's friend's Instagram account, which included a photo of the stand-up comedian lying in a hospital bed.

    "All the power to my brother, Munawar. "Get well soon," Munawar's pal captioned the photo. Rinku Dhawan, Munawar's former Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant, also commented on the photo, writing, "Get well soon," along with a sequence of red heart and embrace emoji.

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorced? Actress reacts

    Munawar was discharged from the hospital only last month. He turned to his Instagram broadcast channel and posted a photo of himself hooked up to an IV drip. “Lag gaye nazar,” he wrote. Later, he shared an update on his health when he asked his fans to “pray” for him. He then informed his fans, writing “Shukriya itne pyaare messages ke liye. Recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho (Thank you for all the lovely messages. I’m recovering. Keep praying).”

    While Munawar Faruqui's health status is unknown at this time, a viral photo of the comedian has fans concerned.

    Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Graduation: A celebration of academic excellence

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @munawarxshayeri

    Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year. After Bigg Boss 17, Munawar appeared in a love song video called 'Halki Halki Si'. Hina Khan also appeared in the Video.

    Munawar Faruqui was seized along with 14 others in March of this year during a raid on a hookah parlour in Mumbai, India. The raid occurred in Mumbai's Bora Bazar. "During the raid, the police discovered stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the establishment." We also have a video of their performance. We seized Faruqui and others, but they were eventually released since the charges against them were bailable," a senior police officer told news agency PTI. 

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
    Karan Johar turns 52: Kajol, Farha Khan, Anil Kapoor and others throw him surprise birthday party ATG

    Oscar nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock best known for 'Super Size Me' passes away at 53 ATG

    What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on ATG

    Rajinikanth visits Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi after getting UAE Golden Visa RKK

    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan posts cryptic message on Instagram leaving his fans worried; Check out the post ATG

    PDP workers detained': Mehbooba Mufti claims poll rigging in Anantnag-Rajouri seat; check details AJR

    Kerala: Google Map lands tourists in canal in Kottayam; car drowns, passengers rescued anr

    MP SHOCKER! Man poses as female teacher using voice changing app, rapes 7 tribal girls in Sidhi district gcw

    Karan Johar turns 52: Kajol, Farha Khan, Anil Kapoor and others throw him surprise birthday party ATG

    US announces additional $275 million military aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy expresses gratitude snt

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

