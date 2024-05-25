Entertainment

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorced? Actress reacts

Hardik Pandya's terrible circumstances will not end soon. First, he was heavily criticised for his dismal captaincy of the Mumbai Indians after taking over from Rohit Sharma.

Image credits: Instagram

According to reports, his marriage with Natasa Stankovic has reached a stumbling block, and they may soon separate.

Image credits: Hardik Pandya instagram

Among the hypotheses, Natasa's latest article on self-love has gained traction. 

Image credits: Hardik Pandya instagram

Natasa Stankovic removed the surname Pandya from her social media account, spreading news of their breakup.

Image credits: instagram

Furthermore, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have not lately shared any images or commented on one other's social media postings.

Image credits: Natasa Stankovic instagram

This is extremely concerning, as the couple frequently shares images of themselves and leaves love-dove comments on each other's postings. 

Image credits: instagram

Natasa, who used to come to the stadium to encourage Hardik during IPL matches, was not spotted at any of them this time.

Image credits: instagram

Amidst the separation news, Natasa dropped a picture where she is seen wearing an eye patch hinting towards self-love.

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were engaged in January 2020. In May 2020, the pair married in a court wedding. In July 2020, their first child, son Agastya, arrived.

Image credits: Natasa Stankovic instagram
