    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours

    Check out the list of winners from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, which took place on Sunday, June 5 in California.

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 were held in California at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica on June 5. Celebrating the best of Film and TV, the awards honoured audiences' favourites like every year. As for the special awards for the evening, Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Generation Award whereas Jack Black won the Comedic Genius Award.

    Poopies and the snake from Jackass Forever received Best Kiss, which was one of the more intriguing honours of the evening. Following the announcement of the prize, a python was brought out, which he proceeded to kiss onstage.

    Check out the complete winners' list below:

    BEST MOVIE
    Dune
    Scream
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
    Spider-Man: No Way Home WINNER
    The Adam Project
    The Batman

    BEST SHOW
    Euphoria
    Inventing Anna
    Loki
    Squid Game
    Ted Lasso
    Yellowstone

    BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
    Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
    Robert Pattinson – The Batman
    Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
    Timothée Chalamet – Dune
    Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home WINNER

    BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
    Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
    Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
    Lily James – Pam & Tommy
    Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
    Zendaya – Euphoria WINNER

    BEST HERO
    Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
    Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
    Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow WINNER
    Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

    BEST VILLAIN
    Colin Farrell – The Batman
    Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City WINNER
    James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
    Victoria Pedretti – You
    Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

    BEST KISS
    Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
    Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
    Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever WINNER
    Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
    Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

    BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
    Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
    John Cena – Peacemaker
    Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
    Megan Stalter – Hacks
    Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy WINNER

    BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
    Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
    Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
    Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
    Hoyeon – Squid Game
    Sophia Di Martino – Loki WINNER

    BEST FIGHT
    Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
    Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria WINNER
    Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
    Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

    MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
    Jenna Ortega – Scream
    Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
    Mia Goth – X
    Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
    Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

    BEST TEAM
    Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson WINNER
    Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
    Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
    The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
    The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

    HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
    Euphoria
    Never Have I Ever
    Pam & Tommy
    Sex/Life
    Sex Lives of College Girls

    BEST SONG
    “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
    “Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
    “Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
    “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me WINNER
    “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

    BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
    “Wrecking Ball” — Bridgerton
    “Million to One” — Cinderella
    “The Moment of Truth” — Cobra Kai
    “Dynamite” — Emily in Paris
    “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto
    “Holding Out For a Hero” — Euphoria
    “Dance With Me” — Heartstopper WINNER
    “Rose Song” — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
    “Disco Fever” — House of Gucci
    “Original Score” — Halo
    “Downtown” — Last Night in Soho
    “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” — Peacemaker
    “Therapy” — Tick, Tick … Boom!
    “Nobody Like U” — Turning Red
    “America” — West Side Story
    “This Is How We Do It” — Yellowjackets

    BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    Selling Sunset
    Summer House
    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    BEST COMPETITION SERIES
    American Idol
    Dancing with the Stars
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
    The Masked Singer

    BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
    Bar Rescue
    Dr. Pimple Popper
    Making It
    Selena + Chef
    Queer Eye

    BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
    Hart to Heart
    Teen Mom: Family Reunion
    The D’Amelio Show
    The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
    Queen of the Universe

    BEST REALITY STAR 
    Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
    Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
    Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
    Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
    Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

    BEST REALITY ROMANCE
    Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
    Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
    Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
    Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
    Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

    BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    The Drew Barrymore Show
    The Kelly Clarkson Show
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    BEST HOST
    Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
    Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
    Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
    RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

    BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
    Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
    Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
    Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
    Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
    Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

    BEST FIGHT
    Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
    Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
    Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
    Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

    BEST REALITY RETURN
    Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
    Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
    Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
    Sher – Ex on the Beach
    Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

    BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
    JANET JACKSON.jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
    Oasis Knebworth 1996
    Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) WINNER
    The Beatles: Get Back

     

     

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
