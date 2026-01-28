Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan have set social media buzzing after a viral photo reignited memories of Sita Ramam. Fans are now speculating about a sequel or a fresh collaboration, though no official confirmation has been made yet

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan have once again captured the internet’s attention after a recent photograph of the duo spread rapidly across social media. The picture, showing the two actors sharing a warm moment under an umbrella and smiling at each other, instantly rekindled fond memories of their beloved on-screen pairing in the 2022 romantic drama Sita Ramam.

Fans were quick to speculate whether the viral image hinted at a sequel to Sita Ramam or a brand-new collaboration. Comment sections filled with excitement, with many hoping to see the pair reunite on screen. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. For now, the photograph remains a delightful surprise that has successfully reignited fan enthusiasm.

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan’s Busy Film Line-Up

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur has a promising slate of upcoming projects. She will next appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film aims to present a refreshingly realistic take on romance, exploring emotional vulnerability, uncertainty, and the quiet turbulence of modern relationships. With a soulful soundtrack and an intimate storytelling style, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026, and is already being regarded as one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of the year.

Mrunal will also star opposite Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Initially announced for an April 10, 2026 release, the film promises a lighthearted romantic narrative infused with humor and fantasy elements. Early reports suggest the story follows a man repeatedly rejected in love, who eventually finds unexpected divine help in his romantic journey.

Dulquer Salmaan, meanwhile, continues to build an impressive lineup across industries. He was last seen in Kaantha and has now announced a new project titled Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The film’s production house, Geetha Arts, recently introduced debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. Promotional material reveals a story centered on a young girl from a remote rural background who dreams of becoming an astronaut. The narrative appears to focus on her struggle against societal discouragement as she chases her extraordinary ambition to reach space.

While fans eagerly wait for clarity on whether Mrunal and Dulquer will reunite on screen, their individual projects promise a diverse range of compelling stories. Until official announcements arrive, the viral photograph remains a charming reminder of a pair whose chemistry continues to leave a lasting impact on audiences.