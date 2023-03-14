Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway: Director Ashima Chibber reveals some interesting facts about Rani Mukerji's film

    Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway's director Ashima Chibber says “There was a lot of mother energy on the set..”

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. With the release of the trailers and two of their songs, there has been an emotional response to the much-anticipated film, with everyone eager to see how the plot unfolds.

    It isn't easy to present a story and delineate real facts for a story based on true occurrences. Furthermore, the team's main focus was having children on set and providing a safe atmosphere for them. Numerous single parents and working moms were present on set, which propelled and calmed the frenetic shoot, creating a conducive environment with growing children present. 

    Also Read: Is Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway a real story? Learn about the actual incident

    Director Ashima Chibber says, “The shoot and the local crew consisted of many pregnant and working mothers, single parents and it felt like the entire set had this mother energy that took over. It definitely is not an easy task to accommodate so many mothers along with their children and it is kudos to the production team to have taken up such a challenging task and see through it to the end.”

    About the movie Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway:
    Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway depicts the lives of an immigrant woman who battles against all difficulties to reclaim custody of her children. Rani, who plays Debika, is shown in the film living a happy life in Norway with her husband and their two children. Things worsen once the Norwegian government takes Debika's children away from her. The government feels Debika and her husband cannot care for their children and hence takes custody of them. 

    Also Read: Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Here's what real-life mother Sagarika Chatterjee says about Rani Mukerji's role

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Productions (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani), is set to hit theatres on March 17, 2023. Besides Rani the film also features Bengali stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta as lead characters. 

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
