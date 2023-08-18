'Mr Pregnant' REVIEW: Is Syed Sohel's film worth your money and time? Read THIS

Mr Pregnant Twitter Review: Bigg Boss Telugu star Syed Sohel's film 'Mr Pregnant' directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati, got released across the two Telugu states on August 18. Is the movie worth watching? Read some tweets

Syed Sohel, of Bigg Boss Telugu fame, made his Telugu television debut as Mr Pregnant, directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati. On August 18, the film was released in both Telugu states. Sohel is making his big Tollywood debut with this film, in which he plays a one-of-a-kind part. He portrayed a woman who became pregnant. The female role will be played by actress-turned-doctor Roopa Koduvayur, who made her acting debut in Umamaheswara Ugra Roopasya.

The plot revolves around Gautham, who, after marrying Mahi (Roopa), decides to carry their kid in his stomach and falls pregnant. His choice affects both their families and society, and he faces repercussions from all sides. What follows will be viewed on the big screen.

Syed Sohel has a sizable fan base in the two Telugu-speaking regions, thanks to his success on television and time on Bigg Boss Telugu. Since announcing Mr Pregnant, the actor has abstained from committing to additional films and hasn't been onscreen in a long time. Fans of Telugu cinema and Sohel are looking forward to seeing this unusual film. As soon as it entered theatres on August 18, a few passionate moviegoers devoured it. Those who saw the film a little early than the others rushed to social media to offer their thoughts on Mr Pregnant. Take a look at some of their tweets below.



About Mr. Pregnant

Syed Sohel Ryan, Roopa Koduvayur, Suhasini Maniratnam, Raja Ravindra, Brahmaji, Ali, Abhishek Bobbala, and Viva Harsha play important parts in the film. Srinivas Vinjanampati wrote and directed the film. Shravan Bharadwaj wrote the complete background score and music for the film. Nizar Shafi turned on the camera. The film's editor was Prawin Pudi.



