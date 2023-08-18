Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mr Pregnant' REVIEW: Is Syed Sohel's film worth your money and time? Read THIS

    Mr Pregnant Twitter Review: Bigg Boss Telugu star Syed Sohel's film 'Mr Pregnant' directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati, got released across the two Telugu states on August 18. Is the movie worth watching? Read some tweets
     

    Mr Pregnant REVIEW: Is Syed Sohel's film worth your money and time? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Syed Sohel, of Bigg Boss Telugu fame, made his Telugu television debut as Mr Pregnant, directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati. On August 18, the film was released in both Telugu states. Sohel is making his big Tollywood debut with this film, in which he plays a one-of-a-kind part. He portrayed a woman who became pregnant. The female role will be played by actress-turned-doctor Roopa Koduvayur, who made her acting debut in Umamaheswara Ugra Roopasya.

    The plot revolves around Gautham, who, after marrying Mahi (Roopa), decides to carry their kid in his stomach and falls pregnant. His choice affects both their families and society, and he faces repercussions from all sides. What follows will be viewed on the big screen.

    Syed Sohel has a sizable fan base in the two Telugu-speaking regions, thanks to his success on television and time on Bigg Boss Telugu. Since announcing Mr Pregnant, the actor has abstained from committing to additional films and hasn't been onscreen in a long time. Fans of Telugu cinema and Sohel are looking forward to seeing this unusual film. As soon as it entered theatres on August 18, a few passionate moviegoers devoured it. Those who saw the film a little early than the others rushed to social media to offer their thoughts on Mr Pregnant. Take a look at some of their tweets below.


    About Mr. Pregnant 
    Syed Sohel Ryan, Roopa Koduvayur, Suhasini Maniratnam, Raja Ravindra, Brahmaji, Ali, Abhishek Bobbala, and Viva Harsha play important parts in the film. Srinivas Vinjanampati wrote and directed the film. Shravan Bharadwaj wrote the complete background score and music for the film. Nizar Shafi turned on the camera. The film's editor was Prawin Pudi.

     


     

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivek Agnihotri reveals his 'dislike' for Shah Rukh Khan's 'politics'; Check out details vma

    Vivek Agnihotri reveals his 'dislike' for Shah Rukh Khan's 'politics'; Check out details

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav finally breaks silence on his relationship status vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav finally breaks silence on his relationship status

    Is Selena Gomez in plans to get 'married' soon? Know details vma

    Is Selena Gomez planning to get 'married' soon? Know details

    Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media vma

    Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details ADC

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details

    Recent Stories

    Unacademy sacks teacher who urged students to vote for educated candidates releases statement gcw

    Unacademy sacks teacher who urged students to vote for ‘educated candidates’

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 342 August 18 2023: Check HERE for winning ticket, prizes anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 342 August 18 2023: Check HERE for winning ticket, prizes

    Cricket Rain threat looms over Bumrah's anticipated return for India-Ireland T20 clash osf

    Rain threat looms over Bumrah's anticipated return for India-Ireland T20 clash

    CBSE CTET admit card 2023 released Here is a step by step guide to download hall ticket gcw

    CBSE CTET admit card 2023 released; Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

    Vivek Agnihotri reveals his 'dislike' for Shah Rukh Khan's 'politics'; Check out details vma

    Vivek Agnihotri reveals his 'dislike' for Shah Rukh Khan's 'politics'; Check out details

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon