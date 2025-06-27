Looking to spice up your girls’ night with something thrilling and fierce? These seven women-led thrillers pack suspense, smart storytelling, and powerhouse performances that will keep you glued to the screen.

Girls' night in requires more than wine and rom-coms—how about a series of suspenseful, gritty, and empowering films with fearless females as the leads? Female-led thriller movies deliver suspense, depth of character, and an abundance of twists to keep folks on the edge of their seats. Seven thriller films with mystery, drama, and female strength are great for your next girls' night binge.

7 women led thrillers for girls night watch:

1. Gone Girl (2014)

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck

A chilling psychological thriller that explores marriage, the media, and manipulation. Rosamund Pike's acting as Amy Dunne is wickedly brilliant and terrifying.

Why Watch: The twists and turns will have you gasping—and gossiping—for hours following the credits.

2. The Girl on the Train (2016)

Starring: Emily Blunt

This gripping take on Paula Hawkins' bestseller centers on a woman with a difficult history who becomes embroiled in the case of a missing person. Emily Blunt is terrifying in this performance.

Why Watch: It's complex, suspenseful, and stuffed full of "wait, what?" moments.

3. Kahaani (2012)

Starring: Vidya Balan

This Hindi blockbuster features a pregnant woman on the hunt for her missing husband in Kolkata. What starts as a simple search becomes a jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Why Watch: Gripping storytelling, a gripping screenplay, and a haunting denouement.

4. Promising Young Woman (2020)

Starring: Carey Mulligan

A bold, genre-twisting thriller on the pursuit of justice by a woman for her best friend's harassment. Stylized, wicked, and chilling.

Why Watch: It's a thinking woman's film, empowering, and a powerful feminist commentary on gender, revenge, and accountability.

5. Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)

Starring: Unnimaya Prasad (in a pivotal role), Kunchacko Boban

Although not helmed by a female character, this Malayalam crime thriller directed by Akhil Paul is an intense female-led one in a serial killer investigation which keeps us on the edge till the end.

Why Watch: It is a blend of criminal profiling with nail-biting suspense, and ladies characters are the gems in the race.

6. A Simple Favor (2018)

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively

A stylish thriller laced dark comedy, the film is all about friendship gone wrong, disappearance, and secrets.

Why Watch: With great style, shocking twists, and great female leads, it's so twisted in the right manner and so much fun.

7. NH10 (2015)

Starring: Anushka Sharma

Survival of the fittest is what a road trip turns into for a young couple who happen to witness an honor killing. Anushka Sharma's raw act turns this revenge thriller.

Why Watch: Raw, unapologetic, and real-life-inspired—it's a must-watch for realistic thriller enthusiasts.

Whether you’re in the mood for high-stakes mysteries or emotional revenge arcs, these women-led thrillers offer gripping stories that combine brains, bravery, and badassery. So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a girls’ night that’s anything but predictable.