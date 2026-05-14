Actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar announced their separation via a joint statement, citing 'evolving personal priorities'. They requested privacy and said they will remain friends. The couple married in Goa in January 2022.

Actress Mouni Roy and her husband, entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar, have announced their separation in a joint statement shared on social media on Thursday. The couple said they had mutually decided to "part ways" after "thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities," while also urging the media and the public to respect their privacy during the difficult period.

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Details of the Joint Statement

In the formal statement, the two addressed ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship and expressed disappointment over media attention focused on their personal lives. "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably," the statement read.

The note further clarified that the decision was made mutually and without external conflict. "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding," the couple added.

Alongside the statement, Mouni Roy shared a personal message requesting privacy and restraint. "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times," she wrote.

Despite the separation, the couple indicated they intend to remain on cordial terms moving forward. "We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time," the statement said.

Announcement Follows Online Speculation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) The announcement came a day after rumours about trouble in the couple's marriage began circulating online. On May 13, Mouni Roy responded to the speculation through Instagram Stories, urging media platforms not to spread "false narratives." "Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please," she had written.

Wedding and Relationship History

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January 2022. The couple held two wedding ceremonies following Bengali and South Indian traditions. Over the years, the actress frequently shared glimpses of their vacations, celebrations and personal milestones on social media.

About Mouni Roy's Career

Mouni Roy is known for her performances in television shows such as 'Kasturi', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin'. She has also appeared in reality shows including 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and 'Zara Nachke Dikha.' Apart from television, she has featured in films such as 'Gold', 'Made in China' and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'. Most recently, she was seen hosting 'Temptation Island India.' (ANI)