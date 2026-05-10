Megastar Chiranjeevi honoured his mother on Mother's Day, calling her his 'first teacher'. Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Nargis Dutt, posting nostalgic black-and-white photographs on Instagram.

Megastar Chiranjeevi honoured his mother with a heartwarming message on the occassion of Mother's Day today. Taking to his Instagram, Chiranjeevi shared throwback photos with his mother and described her as "first teacher and a source of courage" in her life. Along with her mother, the megastar also shared the throwback snaps of his family along with a heartwarming message.

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While sharing the photos, he wrote, "Mother, our first teacher, our first source of courage, even the visible form of God comes only after the mother who gave birth to and raised us! The sacrifice behind our successes. The silent blessing that stands beside us in every step of life belongs to a mother. Heartfelt Mother's Day wishes to every mother who loves us more than we love ourselves. Happy Mother's Day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Sanjay Dutt's tribute to late mother Nargis

Earlier, actor Sanjay Dutt also shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Nargis Dutt, through a heartfelt Instagram post. Posting a carousel of nostalgic black-and-white photographs, the veteran actor reflected on the deep bond he continues to share with his mother, who passed away in 1981. Alongside the images, he wrote, "Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you mom."

Mother's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honouring mothers, motherhood, and the invaluable influence of mother figures in our lives. It is a day to express gratitude for their unconditional love, endless sacrifices, and the vital role they play in shaping our character and society. (ANI)