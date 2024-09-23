Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Monica Geller is alive and..', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH

    Courteney Cox, known for her iconic portrayal of Monica Geller in Friends, recently reflected on the beloved sitcom’s 30th anniversary during an event in Malibu. Speaking about the show’s lasting impact, Cox expressed her gratitude for its enduring popularity across generations and timeless humor

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Actress Courteney Cox, widely known for her role as Monica Geller in the iconic American sitcom ‘Friends,’ recently reflected on the show’s 30th anniversary during the star-studded Rock4EB event in Malibu, California. At 60, Cox shared her thoughts on the milestone and recalled the last time she watched an episode, according to ‘People’ magazine. She expressed her amazement at how quickly time passes, stating that it feels surreal to her. Reflecting on the past, Cox noted how she and her co-stars used to count down the days to various events, but now she wouldn’t say those lines anymore.

    As reported by ‘People,’ ‘Friends’ first premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, and ran for 10 seasons until May 6, 2004. The series, centered around six friends living in New York City, featured Cox as Monica Geller, alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

    Looking back at how her character Monica remains a significant part of pop culture, Cox humorously remarked that Monica is still alive and well. Although she fondly remembers the series, Cox admitted that she hasn’t watched an episode recently, but whenever she comes across it, she can’t resist watching.

    Courteney Cox praised the timeless nature of Friends, commenting on how the humor and characters still resonate today. She credited the talented writers for crafting such memorable content and expressed gratitude for the show's ongoing popularity across generations. However, she acknowledged that it would be challenging to recreate the original magic of Friends, given its lasting cultural impact.

