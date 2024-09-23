Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024, marking an exciting new chapter in their lives. While the couple has remained private, Deepika gave fans a glimpse into her new life as a mom through a humorous Instagram reel, sharing her hands-on motherhood journey

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone has remained relatively private about her journey into motherhood after announcing the arrival of her baby girl on September 8. However, she recently provided a subtle glimpse into her new life as a mother through an Instagram Reel. On Monday morning, Deepika reposted a video that humorously depicts the life of a newborn. The reel includes a GIF showing a figure stepping out from behind curtains, waving, and disappearing. The video, titled "If adults ate like newborns," humorously illustrates a woman waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and messily attempting to eat before eventually falling asleep with her mouth open and head shaking.

    Deepika and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. Since then, the couple has been focused on their new life with their daughter. Recently, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to reflect this significant change, adding the words “Feed Burp Sleep Repeat.” Their social media announcement shared the news with a heartfelt message, noting the birth of their daughter with the words: "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer." As of now, the couple has yet to choose a name for their little one.

    ALSO READ: Devara: Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH)

    Before the baby’s arrival, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for a smooth delivery. Following the announcement, well-wishers from all over, including family, friends, and fans, showered the couple with congratulations as they embarked on this new chapter as parents. The excitement surrounding Deepika and Ranveer’s journey into parenthood is shared widely by their fans, who are thrilled for the Bollywood power couple.

    In a recent report from Bollywood Life, it was suggested that Deepika is likely to be a hands-on mother and may not hire a nanny for her daughter, following the example set by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Instead of relying on external help, Deepika is expected to be closely involved in raising her little princess herself.

