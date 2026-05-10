Netflix confirms the 'Money Heist' universe is expanding with a new teaser, five years after the original series concluded. The announcement comes ahead of the second season of the prequel series 'Berlin,' set to premiere on May 15, 2026.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the world of 'Money Heist' (La Casa de Papel) is continuing to expand, nearly five years after the original series concluded its acclaimed five-season run in 2021. On Sunday, the streaming platform released a new teaser titled "The world of 'Money Heist' continues", signalling that the franchise remains active beyond its existing spin-offs and adaptations.

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The announcement was amplified through the official La Casa de Papel Instagram account, which shared a red-and-black themed promotional post carrying the message: "El Bella Ciao SIGUE sonando. El universo de 'La casa de papel' continua." Translated into English, the statement reads: "Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of 'Money Heist' continues." View this post on Instagram A post shared by La casa de papel - BERLÍN (@lacasadepapel)

Berlin Prequel Gets Second Season

The latest reveal comes ahead of the release of Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, the second season of the Pedro Alonso-led prequel series Berlin. The new instalment is scheduled to premiere globally on May 15, 2026. The franchise has emerged as one of Netflix's most-watched non-English language series.

Franchise Legacy and Future Speculation

Speculation around future instalments continues, including reports of possible police-focused spin-offs or a continuation involving the Professor, though no official confirmation has been issued by Netflix. Originally created by Alex Pina, 'Money Heist' became one of the most successful international series in streaming history, turning its red jumpsuits, Dali masks and the anthem "Bella Ciao" into globally recognised pop culture symbols. (ANI)