Monali Thakur's upcoming single, Ek Baar Phir, releasing August 6, 2025, delves into her personal experiences with heartbreak and trauma

National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur has long been admired for her soulful voice and an impressive catalogue of musical hits. Now, she is gearing up to release her latest track Ek Baar Phir, a song that is being described as one of her most emotional and personal works to date. Known for her reserved nature and for keeping her private life away from public scrutiny, Monali is reportedly drawing from real-life experiences of heartbreak, betrayal, and trauma for this powerful new single.

The teaser for Ek Baar Phir was recently released, offering a compelling and raw preview of what’s to come. It features Monali portraying a character who undergoes emotional and physical abuse, including disturbing moments of being slapped and choked. The visuals are interspersed with reflective shots of her traversing various landscapes, visually narrating her internal journey.

The voiceover in the teaser, delivered by Monali herself in Hindi, reflects on the emotional toll of betrayal by someone close, describing the sorrow as a flood of tears accompanied by the question of why such pain was inflicted. The teaser concludes with a poignant message about resilience — that despite the world's cruelty, giving up is never an option.

On social media, Monali expressed that unspoken words often carry the heaviest weight and that silent pain shapes a person’s life story. She urged fans to discover her story through the upcoming song, revealing that it would be released on August 6, 2025. She also shared the official poster, which shows two clasped hands — hers and her mother’s — calling it a deeply personal representation of her journey. A childhood photograph with her mother was also posted, hinting at the song’s emotional core: love, familial bonds, healing, and the strength to overcome adversity.

Sources close to the singer confirm that Ek Baar Phir draws heavily from her own life, with Monali channelling her personal experiences into the song’s emotional depth. The upcoming release is expected to reveal a side of the singer not often seen by the public — one shaped by pain, resilience, and the search for strength.

With celebrated songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawaar Loon under her belt, Monali Thakur remains one of the most cherished voices in the Indian music scene. As she continues to tour and perform, Ek Baar Phir marks a new and deeply introspective phase in her artistic journey — one that promises to resonate powerfully with listeners.