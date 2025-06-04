Image Credit : PR Handout

Monali Thakur: A Voice That Resonates Across the Globe

Monali Thakur continues to enchant music lovers with her soul-stirring voice and magnetic charm. With a string of chart-topping hits to her credit, she has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences. Her songs are not just popular—they're essentials on every music lover’s playlist, offering a sense of joy, comfort, and emotional depth that few others can match.