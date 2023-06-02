Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic

    Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 36th birthday on June 2 and received warm birthday wishes from her rumoured beau.

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 36th birthday on June 2 and received lovely birthday wishes from her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha. He made the day extra special by sharing a series of throwback pictures, ranging from her childhood memories to moments captured in their family album.

    Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day, love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with ‘Dahaad,' which is the talk of the town today and one of the most wonderful films, which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Prime Video. You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring happiness, joy and lots of love today and every day. Happy great day! God Bless."

    ALSO READ: SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu's fierce look from action-entertainer film revealed on his father's birth anniversary

    But the wish that really stood out was one from rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal. Speculations have been rife that the actress has been dating him for the past few years. Today an hour back, the Notebook actor posted videos and a photo with Sonakshi on Instagram and wrote that he loves her. He shared stunning pictures on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday.

    His caption read, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways. You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep Roaring and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

    Last month, Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma reportedly confirmed dating rumours of bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. Last night, Arpita had shared an Instagram Story where she referred to Sonakshi as "bhabhi (sister-in-law)." However, Arpita has now taken it down from her Instagram account.

    ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's fun dance reunion with Madhuri Dixit makes Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans nostalgic - WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT vma

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

    Ranbir or Ranveer? When Deepika Padukone's bold reply left everyone shocked vma

    Ranbir or Ranveer? When Deepika Padukone's bold reply left everyone shocked

    Celebrating Mani Ratnam: Venture through 7 most Iconic works of legendary filmmaker on his birthday MAH

    Celebrating Mani Ratnam: Venture through 7 most iconic works of legendary filmmaker on his birthday

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua HOT chemistry on Dhadak Jala Chhatiya goes VIRAL RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT chemistry on ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ goes VIRAL

    Nora Fatehi confesses about getting 'calls' from bollywood producers; here's what she said vma

    Nora Fatehi confesses about getting 'calls' from bollywood producers; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    FIR against Brij Bhushan accessed: Grapplers speak of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and more

    FIR against Brij Bhushan accessed: Grapplers speak of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and more

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT vma

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

    Delhi police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's quirky tweet on 'police cats' goes VIRAL anr

    Delhi police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's quirky tweet on 'police cats' goes VIRAL; Check

    Eating Chicken can make you a victim of tenth largest disease worldwide; Here's how

    Eating Chicken can make you a victim of tenth largest disease worldwide; Here's how

    Bishop Franco's resignation: Survivor nun to continue to fight for justice, confirms SOS forum anr

    Bishop Franco's resignation: Survivor nun to continue to fight for justice, confirms SOS forum

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon