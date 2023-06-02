Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 36th birthday on June 2 and received lovely birthday wishes from her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha. He made the day extra special by sharing a series of throwback pictures, ranging from her childhood memories to moments captured in their family album.

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day, love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with ‘Dahaad,' which is the talk of the town today and one of the most wonderful films, which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Prime Video. You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring happiness, joy and lots of love today and every day. Happy great day! God Bless."

ALSO READ: SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu's fierce look from action-entertainer film revealed on his father's birth anniversary

But the wish that really stood out was one from rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal. Speculations have been rife that the actress has been dating him for the past few years. Today an hour back, the Notebook actor posted videos and a photo with Sonakshi on Instagram and wrote that he loves her. He shared stunning pictures on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday.

His caption read, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways. You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep Roaring and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you."

Last month, Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma reportedly confirmed dating rumours of bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. Last night, Arpita had shared an Instagram Story where she referred to Sonakshi as "bhabhi (sister-in-law)." However, Arpita has now taken it down from her Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's fun dance reunion with Madhuri Dixit makes Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans nostalgic - WATCH