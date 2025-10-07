Actor Mohanlal visited the Army Chief in Delhi and received praise. The actor expressed his respect for the Army and suggested ideas to improve the Territorial Army battalion.

Mohanlal, an actor and honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, met with the Chief of Army Staff in New Delhi to get recognition following his Dadasaheb Phalke victory and to address Territorial Army (TA) issues. Mohanlal expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement, noting that the meeting also provided an opportunity for substantive discussion about improving the TA battalion's efficiency.

Mohanlal commendation from the Army Chief

After the meeting, Mohanlal told ANI, "It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive a commendation from the Army Chief. Dadasaheb Phalke award is also one of the reasons. So, we had a good meeting and had a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity. I have also been a part of this fraternity for the last 16 years .We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA battalion and what we can do for the country."

The New Delhi event focused on Mohanlal's time in the Territorial Army as well as his cinematic accomplishments, notably the recent Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The occasion featured lunch, which represented the actor's friendship with high Army personnel.



Mohanlal's relationship with the Territorial Army began in 2009, when he was formally admitted as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel at a ceremony presided over by General Deepak Kapoor, then Chief of the Army Staff. He was the first Indian actor to earn such an accolade from the Indian Army, in appreciation of his outstanding film performances and support of patriotic principles in Malayalam cinema.

Since his induction, Mohanlal has actively engaged in Territorial Army events and has worn the uniform for public appearances relating to Army operations.

In August 2024, he visited the landslide-affected district of Wayanad, talking with Army soldiers while dressed in his uniform, displaying his continued support for army-related efforts.