Mohammad Kaif on Meeting Bollywood's 'Royal Family'

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his experience of meeting Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, describing the star couple as "down to earth" and "graceful."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohammad Kaif recalled his interaction with the actors during an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match, "Met Bollywood's royal family that is so down to earth. Kareena, Saif and Taimur - always so graceful."

He also reminisced about his past professional association with Saif Ali Khan, recalling a TV commercial they had done together years ago. "Me and Saif did a Lays chips TV ad many years back. Recalled those days, great memories," he added.

Kaif's post drew attention from fans, with many appreciating the warm exchange between the former cricketer and the Bollywood stars. One of them wrote, "Nice," while another commented, "Kaif with Saif," with heart and fire emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87)

ISPL Season 3 Concludes in Surat

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif attended an ISPL match in Surat, cheering for their team, Tigers of Kolkata.

Chennai Singams Crowned Champions

Chennai Singams produced a commanding all-round performance to lift their maiden Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 title, defeating Tiigers of Kolkata by 29 runs in the final at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Friday, according to a release.

The Singams controlled the championship clash from start to finish in front of a packed house and in the esteemed presence of ISPL Core Committee members Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, along with Dipak Chauhan, President - Operations.

Tournament Highlights and Standout Players

ISPL, the pioneering T-10 tennis-ball tournament in India, has grown in stature in Season 3 with the extreme emergence of talents, as Vivek Shelar showed his stellar pace in the competition and picked up a couple of hat-tricks. Ankit Yadav of Kolkata had an amazing show with 16 wickets as well.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad's Prashant Gharat scored 203 runs, while Ahmedabad Lions' Nizam Ali was excellent with 20 wickets. The ISPL season 3 trials were conducted in 103 seasons as players from every corner of the nation took part in it. (ANI)