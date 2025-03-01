Entertainment

What is Tiger Shroff's Real Name? Interesting reason behind the change

Tiger Shroff is turning 35 years old

Tiger Shroff was born on March 2, 1990, in Mumbai. He is the son of Jackie Shroff, famous as Jaggu Dada.

What is Tiger Shroff's real name?

Few people would know that Tiger Shroff's real name is something else. Yes, his parents named him Jai Hemant Shroff.

How did Jai Hemant Shroff become Tiger?

In a conversation, Tiger Shroff himself revealed how his name changed. How he went from Jai Hemant to Tiger.

What is the reason for changing Jai Hemant's name?

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Tiger said, "When I was a child, I used to bite people. That's why I got this (Tiger) name."

Habit gave him a nickname and then that became his name

According to Tiger, because of the habit of biting people, he got a nickname and then that became his real name in the film industry.

Tiger Shroff active in films for 11 years

Tiger debuted in 2014 with the hit 'Heropanti'. Since then, he has worked in films like 'Baaghi' (franchise), 'War', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Singham Again'.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming films

Talking about Tiger Shroff's upcoming films, he will next be seen in 'Baaghi 4' and 'Rambo', which may be released this year.

