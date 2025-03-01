What is Tiger Shroff's Real Name? Interesting reason behind the change

Entertainment
Tiger Shroff was born on March 2, 1990, in Mumbai. He is the son of Jackie Shroff, famous as Jaggu Dada.
Few people would know that Tiger Shroff's real name is something else. Yes, his parents named him Jai Hemant Shroff.
In a conversation, Tiger Shroff himself revealed how his name changed. How he went from Jai Hemant to Tiger.
In a conversation with Curly Tales, Tiger said, "When I was a child, I used to bite people. That's why I got this (Tiger) name."
According to Tiger, because of the habit of biting people, he got a nickname and then that became his real name in the film industry.
Tiger debuted in 2014 with the hit 'Heropanti'. Since then, he has worked in films like 'Baaghi' (franchise), 'War', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Singham Again'.
Talking about Tiger Shroff's upcoming films, he will next be seen in 'Baaghi 4' and 'Rambo', which may be released this year.
