Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's wedding was clearly an adorable celebration of their love. Prajakta's close firend left her fans a glimpse of her wedding showing the candid shots at the event.

Little Things actress Mithila Palkar is a well-known actress and a talented singer. This actress has a very close bond with YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli. Mithila took to her Instagram handle to share a few adorable clicks from the wedding of Prajakta Koli, where she spent three days staying in the moment celebrating the love of Prajakta and Vrishank. These pictures gave a glimpse of the wedding from the other candid lens.

The Bride and Groom:

The first picture in Mithila's post is the adorable duo, the bride, Prajakta Koli, and her groom, Vrishank Khanal. This click was during the wedding ceremony. Prajakta looked stunning in a custom-made Anita Dongre lehenga with intricate floral embroidery that defines her name, while Vrishank complemented her in an elegant off-white sherwani to keep the colors subtle.

Mithila shared a solo click of Prajakta walking down the aisle in her beautiful lehenga. The bride's grace and elegance are visible in this picture, making it a standout moment from the wedding where she was very happy, and her happiness is visible in her eyes.

The Mehendi Ceremony:

Mithila shared a candid shot from the Mehendi ceremony, where Prajakta and Vrishank are posing with big smiles on their faces, showing how excited they are. The playful and joyous atmosphere of the ceremony is visible in this picture. Prajakta was clicked with her parents on the other picture.

A cute picture of their sangeet night shows Prajakta and Vrishank with the group of people where their faces are glowing. Prajakta exuded desi charm in a Maharashtrian-styled red Benarasee saree, while Vrishank looked dapper in a black bandhgala.

Group Photo with Friends:

Mithila also posted a group photo with her friends, including Mallika Dua and Chef Saransh Goila. This picture gave a glimpse of how happy the guests are for the bride and groom.

One of the most adorable pictures in the post is a playful snap of Mithila, Mallika Dua, and Saransh Goila slurping on ice lollies, showing how happily they are chilling. The trio's laughter and carefree expressions perfectly capture the fun and light-hearted spirit of the wedding celebrations without being occupied with phones or work.

