Prajakta Koli's wedding pictures: Here Are 7 details that broke Bollywood wedding trends

Bollywood weddings are the trendsetters, and the wedding goals have been changing from Anushka Sharma to Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra. The wedding trends have been on two palettes from either red or pastel whites. Let's see how this Mismatched actress broke the bollywood wedding trends.

1. Intimate Ceremony

Unlike the grand and extravagant weddings spending a huge amount often seen in Bollywood weddings, Prajakta and Vrishank opted for an intimate ceremony that has very close people around her. The wedding took place at Orleans Farms in Karjat, Maharashtra, with only close friends and family around in the ceremony.

2. Unique Wedding Attire

Prajakta and Vrishank chose custom-made Anita Dongre for their big day outfits. Prajakta's lehenga got all the attention with featured Parijat patterns, which hold special significance as her name means Parijat flower. The lehenga also included Pichwai paintings and pockets, adding a unique touch that matches Prajakta's fashion sense.

3. Non-Traditional Color Palette

The couple ditched the traditional bright red color fixated for the weddings. Prajakta opted for a yellowish gold and sage palette for her wedding lehenga. This shows the subtle nature of hers and her love. This unique choice added a fresh and modern blend to her bridal look, making it stand out.

4. Personalized Touches

To the wedding as a celebration of their love, the couple added personalized touches to their wedding, making it truly special for them. From the choice of venue to the decor, every detail reflected their personalities and love story, from subtle colors to an intimate ceremony.

5. Minimalist Decor

Without spending a fortune, the wedding decor was minimalist yet elegant, focusing on natural elements and subtle colors without having extravagant decor. This choice is a usual factor in Bollywood wedding decor.

6. Social Media Announcements

Prajakta and Vrishank shared their wedding moments with fans through social media for a very long time, keeping them updated with beautiful pictures and heartfelt captions showing their love. They were open about their relationship and have always been honest, leaving an inspiration for many couples. This approach allowed fans to feel connected to their special day with them.

7. Focus on Love and Togetherness

The couple's wedding celebrations portrayed their love and togetherness, rather than grandeur and spectacle decors or luxury. Their genuine affection for each other was shining through in every picture, making their wedding a heartwarming affair. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's wedding has set new trends in Bollywood, showcasing that simplicity and personalization can create a truly memorable and beautiful celebration.

