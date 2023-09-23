Mission Raniganj new motion poster OUT: Akshay Kumar and team looks set for rescue mission

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar and a stellar ensemble cast, promises an adrenaline-pumping coal mine rescue thriller. With a captivating teaser, chart-topping music, and high expectations, it's set to be a must-watch film of the year

    Akshay Kumar and his dedicated team are all set to embark on their most challenging mission yet, as they prepare for a high-stakes coal mine rescue operation in the eagerly awaited film, "Mission Raniganj." The project boasts a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba, and Virendra Saxena. Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film has been generating immense excitement among fans, with the recent release of its second motion poster.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Mission Raniganj" is a riveting rescue thriller that promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other. The film's marketing campaign has been nothing short of spectacular, with each release garnering widespread attention and anticipation.

    The second motion poster, unveiled by Pooja Entertainment, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the heart-pounding drama that awaits audiences. With Akshay Kumar leading the charge, the cast brings together a wealth of talent and experience, ensuring a gripping and authentic portrayal of the challenging coal mine rescue mission.

    Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba, and Virendra Saxena add depth and nuance to the narrative, elevating the film's overall impact. Their performances are highly anticipated and are sure to leave a lasting impression.

    The film's teaser had already set the stage for what promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, tension, and courage. Additionally, the chartbuster track 'Jalsa 2.0' has further piqued the interest of music enthusiasts, offering a glimpse of the film's dynamic and captivating soundtrack.

    "Mission Raniganj" is not just a film; it's a testament to the resilience and determination of individuals who risk it all to save lives. As the audience eagerly awaits the film's release, the team behind it continues to raise the bar, ensuring that the final product lives up to the sky-high expectations.

    With its stellar cast, heart-stopping plot, and a commitment to delivering an authentic and thrilling experience, "Mission Raniganj" is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. As the release date draws nearer, the excitement continues to build, and fans can hardly wait to witness this epic coal mine rescue mission on the big screen.

