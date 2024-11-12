Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation

Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation notice against her stepdaughter Esha Verma, seeking Rs 50 crore for false statements that damaged her personal and professional reputation.

Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation notice against her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, demanding a compensation of Rs 50 crore for allegedly making "false and damaging statements" that have severely impacted her personal and professional reputation. The notice, issued through Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan, claims that Esha's remarks were deliberately intended to tarnish her image.

Ganguly's lawyer said, "Rupali is adamantly opposed to using libelous techniques for financial benefit. This legal step was taken to protect her reputation from baseless claims that were meant to harm her. These unfounded allegations have caused significant emotional distress and have unfairly damaged her personal and professional integrity."

The defamation notice specifically addresses the statements made by Esha on social media platforms, including Twitter (now X), Instagram, and Facebook. It mentions that Rupali was shocked to see these posts and comments, which included serious allegations about her relationship with Esha’s father, Ashwin Verma.

The controversy began when a Reddit post went viral, sharing a Facebook comment from Esha, in which she accused Rupali of having an affair with her father while he was still married to Esha’s mother. Esha described Rupali as "cruel-hearted" and made further claims about the actor’s behavior towards her. The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, prompting Ashwin to publicly deny the allegations. However, Esha stood by her claims, later posting on Instagram, hinting at a "darker side" to the story and asking for compassion as things unfolded.

Esha also accused Rupali of threatening her mother and of creating an uncomfortable environment whenever she visited her father in Mumbai. According to Esha's account, Rupali threatened her, "You will never forgive it if you ever do this again or say you want your parents to meet."

As of now, Rupali Ganguly has taken a legal route to clear her name, demanding accountability for the damaging allegations.

