Miss World Mauritius 2025 Wenna Rumnah is in Telangana for the Miss World Festival, praising the warm hospitality and showcasing her project "Bridges of Ability" for children with special needs

Miss World Mauritius 2025 Wenna Rumnah, who is representing Mauritius at the 72nd Miss World Pageant, is currently in India for the ongoing Miss World Festival being held in Telangana.

Speaking about her experience so far, Rumnah shared that it has been “beyond my expectations.”

While speaking to ANI, Rumnah said, "So far it's been amazing. It's been beyond my expectations. I cannot thank everyone enough for the hospitality, the food and the people. The kindness shown here is unmatched, and I am honoured to be here.

"It is a privilege to be amongst so many girls and experience the hospitality of Telangana...My beauty with a purpose project is called Bridges of Ability and it's an initiative focused on children. The children that I am focusing on are children in SEN schools - with learning disabilities and autism, children who have been orphaned and also children who don't have access to educational tools to help them proceed further in their life...," she added.

Meanwhile, contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival visited the Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamakonda, Telangana. A team of Miss World 2025 Contestants explored the historic Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Surya. Thousand Pillar Temple, along with Warangal Fort and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, has been added to the tentative list of World Heritage sites recognised by UNESCO.

The day's itinerary included a brief stopover at a guest house near Chintapalli, followed by a picturesque photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the serene backdrop of the Nagarjunasagar reservoir.

The event, which began on May 10, is set to conclude on May 31.