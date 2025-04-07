High-speed race between BMW and Innova kills biker in Uttar Pradesh; crash caught on CCTV (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A high-speed race between a BMW and an Innova turned fatal late on Friday night, claiming the life of a 42-year-old motorcyclist, Naveen Gupta, in Uttar Pradesh. The horrifying collision, captured on CCTV, occurred near the South Cricket Academy around 10:56 pm.

Eyewitnesses recounted - reckless driving, two cars hurtling down the road. As the BMW surged ahead, the Innova crashed into the path of Gupta, who was approaching from the opposite direction. Struck with immense force, Naveen was thrown nearly 20 meters into a parked car, and died on the spot.

The driver of the parked car, Kabir, described the terrifying moment, "As soon as I felt something hit the car, I got out and saw a man lying injured."

The vehicle that struck him had already sped away.

The Innova’s number plate was also dislodged after the crash. CCTV footage later confirmed that the vehicle was racing at an alarming speed of around 100 km/h when it rammed into Gupta’s two-wheeler.

Shockingly, the white Innova bore ‘Govt of India’ insignia and the logo of a central investigative agency. The vehicle was found to be registered under Gopal Bajpai, a contractor based in Lajpatnagar. Initially, Bajpai attempted to deflect blame onto the BMW driver. However, the investigation swiftly identified Ayush Mishra of Yashodanagar as the man behind the wheel of the Innova.

When police took Ayush into custody, he was found to be inebriated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Babupurwa), Dilip Kumar Singh said, "Around 10:56 PM, an Innova car hit a motorcyclist near the South Cricket Academy in the Kidwainagar area, resulting in his immediate death. The police identified the vehicle's owner and driver on the basis of the registration number plate of the Innova that broke down and fell on the spot, besides using CCTV footage. The accused driver has been arrested, and a case has been filed against him under relevant sections, with further investigation underway. We are investigating the eyewitnesses' accusation of the race between two cars by examining CCTV footage."

Naveen Gupta, a private worker, had stepped out that night on his landlord’s bike to fetch milk. He lived in a rented house near National Inter College in Kidwainagar.

