Indian stock market bloodbath: What triggered today's crash?

US tech index drops 20% from its peak as Trump’s steep tariffs rattle global investors.
Asian and European markets plunge; Hang Seng crashes 10.5%, Nikkei down 7%, dragging Indian equities with them.
Concerns grow over slowing growth and shrinking margins ahead of Q1 earnings season in the US
Sharp decline in crude oil, metals and precious commodities sparks fears of reduced global demand.
Investors rush to safe-haven assets like U.S. bonds, pressuring equities worldwide amid economic uncertainty.
