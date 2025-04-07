Markets

Indian stock market bloodbath: What triggered today's crash?

1. Nasdaq enters bear territory

US tech index drops 20% from its peak as Trump’s steep tariffs rattle global investors.

2. Global market meltdown

Asian and European markets plunge; Hang Seng crashes 10.5%, Nikkei down 7%, dragging Indian equities with them.

3. US recession fears take center stage

Concerns grow over slowing growth and shrinking margins ahead of Q1 earnings season in the US

4. Commodities in free fall

Sharp decline in crude oil, metals and precious commodities sparks fears of reduced global demand.

5. Flight to safety triggers sell-off

Investors rush to safe-haven assets like U.S. bonds, pressuring equities worldwide amid economic uncertainty.

