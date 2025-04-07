Lifestyle
If you don't feel comfortable wearing long lehengas, you can choose ankle-length lehengas this wedding season. They won't get dirty from the bottom.
Get an ankle-length lehenga made from yellow net fabric, with a frill design below the knees. Wear it with a border work dupatta and a sleeveless blouse.
Choose a white satin fabric with vertical stripes embroidered lehenga, with a cut work design giving an ankle-length pattern. It has a strappy blouse with it.
For a modern and classy look, you can get a plain powder pink pleated lehenga made for any function of your sister's wedding. Wear it with a floral work bralette blouse.
For a modern look at your sister's wedding, choose a red+golden work color ankle-length lehenga. Adopt a modern look by wearing a brocade strappy blouse and a jacket over it.
If you have a thread work heavy full sleeves blouse, then get a beige color flare ankle-length lehenga made with it. Get pink color piping done in contrast at the bottom.
Opt for a yellow georgette ankle-length lehenga for your sister's Haldi. It features multi-color thread embroidery and a square neckline blouse with wide straps.
Look Stunning at Night Parties: Copy Tina Datta's Style
Make Eyes Shine: 6 Eyeliner Colors for a Stunning Look
Designer Gowns for Engagement Day: Get Ready to Be Proposed To!
Sneha Reddy's Saree Styles: Make Your Husband Fall in Love Again