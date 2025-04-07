Lifestyle

No more tripping! Get Ankle Length Lehenga

Features of Ankle Length Lehenga

If you don't feel comfortable wearing long lehengas, you can choose ankle-length lehengas this wedding season. They won't get dirty from the bottom.

Net Flare Ankle Length Lehenga

Get an ankle-length lehenga made from yellow net fabric, with a frill design below the knees. Wear it with a border work dupatta and a sleeveless blouse.

White Embroidered Ankle Length Lehenga

Choose a white satin fabric with vertical stripes embroidered lehenga, with a cut work design giving an ankle-length pattern. It has a strappy blouse with it.

Pleated Ankle Length Lehenga

For a modern and classy look, you can get a plain powder pink pleated lehenga made for any function of your sister's wedding. Wear it with a floral work bralette blouse.

Try Modern Lehenga Look

For a modern look at your sister's wedding, choose a red+golden work color ankle-length lehenga. Adopt a modern look by wearing a brocade strappy blouse and a jacket over it.

Plain Ankle Length Lehenga+Heavy Blouse

If you have a thread work heavy full sleeves blouse, then get a beige color flare ankle-length lehenga made with it. Get pink color piping done in contrast at the bottom.

Yellow Ankle Length Lehenga

Opt for a yellow georgette ankle-length lehenga for your sister's Haldi. It features multi-color thread embroidery and a square neckline blouse with wide straps.

