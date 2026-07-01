Prasuci Panda received a grand welcome in Bhubaneswar after being crowned Miss Teen Universe India 2026. She is now set to represent India at the Miss Teen Universe international pageant and vowed to bring the crown home for the country.

Grand Welcome in Bhubaneswar

Prasuci Panda recieved a grand welcome today on her first visit to Bhubaneswar after being crowned Miss Teen Universe India 2026 on July 20.

A grand felicitation ceremony was held at a hotel in Bhubaneswar, where hundreds of supporters and dignitaries gathered to congratulate Prasuci on her win. A press conference was also organised on the occasion, where Miss Teen Universe India 2026, Prasuci Panda, interacted with members of the media and confidently answered their questions.

'Will Make My Country Proud'

While talking to ANI, Prasuci Panda said, "Returning to Bhubaneswar for the first time after winning the Miss Teen Universe India 2026 title is an incredibly emotional moment for me. Representing India on an international stage is both an honour and a great responsibility. This is only the beginning of my journey, and I know I have to work even harder to make my parents, my state of Odisha, and my country proud."

She further added, "The immense love and support I have received from people across India have filled me with confidence. Representing India has always been my dream, and I will dedicate myself wholeheartedly to bringing the Miss Teen Universe crown home for my country."

Representing India on the Global Stage

Following her victory at Miss Teen Universe India 2026, she is now set to represent India at the Miss Teen Universe international pageant next year, one of the world's most prestigious beauty competitions for teenagers.

A Passion for Modelling

Prasuci is the daughter of Dharanidhar Panda and Swapna Rani Panda. Her family belongs to Hilpatna, Berhampur, in Odisha's Ganjam district. While pursuing her education, she developed a passion for modelling, which inspired her to move to Delhi to pursue her dreams.

Through dedication and hard work, she has established herself as a promising young model with growing recognition. Prasuci began her training at the age of four and made her professional runway debut in 2026. Her consistent determination and commitment have now earned her the coveted title of Miss Teen Universe India 2026.