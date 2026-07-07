Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his sister Anshula Kapoor on her wedding to Rohan Thakkar. He expressed his joy, remembered their late mother, and promised to always have her back as she starts this new chapter in her life.

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional note for his sister Anshula Kapoor after she married her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, in a private ceremony on Monday. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. After the celebrations, Arjun took to social media and shared a series of pictures from the wedding. Along with the photos, he posted a heartfelt message for Anshula as she began a new chapter of her life with Rohan.

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'I have to let you go'

In his note, Arjun spoke about having to "let you go" as his sister started her new journey. He also said seeing her happy filled his "heart, mind and soul" with joy. "To my Ansh, You will always be mine but now I have to let you go...Today you start your new journey with Rohan and my heart, mind and soul are so so happy seeing you smile."

Arjun also wrote about how proud he is of the woman Anshula has become. Remembering their late mother, he said Anshula represents her in every step of life and assured his sister that he would always stand by her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) "I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don't you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time...I'm always here, always got your back and always making sure the smile never leaves," he wrote.

The Engagement

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. The couple had announced their engagement by sharing pictures. (ANI)

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