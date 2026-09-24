Sunny Singh expressed his deep gratitude to Ajay Devgn after the veteran actor watched the teaser for his upcoming Punjabi film, 'Thaapi'. Singh shared that receiving appreciation from an actor he has admired since childhood meant the world to him.

Ajay Devgn Appreciates Sunny Singh's Punjabi Debut

Actor Sunny Singh has expressed his gratitude to Ajay Devgn after the ‘Singham’ star watched the teaser of his upcoming Punjabi film ‘Thaapi’. Sunny shared a video along with pictures of the two actors, giving fans a glimpse of the moment he introduced Devgn to the film’s teaser. In a social media post, Sunny thanked Devgn for watching the teaser and appreciating his first Punjabi film. He also spoke about the personal significance of receiving wishes from an actor he has admired since childhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunny singh ੴ (@mesunnysingh)

'Means More To Me Than I Can Express'

“@ajaydevgn Bhaiya, thank you so much for watching my first Punjabi film ‘THAAPI’ teaser and for your love and appreciation. I’ve looked up to you since I was a kid, so having your wishes as I begin this new journey means more to me than I can express,” Sunny wrote in his caption.

About 'Thaapi'

Earlier this week, the trailer for ‘Thaapi’ was unveiled. Written and directed by Jagdeep Warring, the film is produced by Amanpreet Singh.

The film features actors Neeru Bajwa, Sunny Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Hashneen Chauhan, Sawan Rupowali, Pawan Johal, Simran Chahal, Nikita Grover, Parveen Khan, Seema Kausha, Malkeet Rauni, Kewal Dhaliwal, Sahib Singh, Tarsem Paul, Gopi Bhalla, and Ravinder Mand.

‘Thaapi’ will hit theatres on October 16.

(ANI)