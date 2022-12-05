Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mirzapur Season 3: Ali Fazal wraps up shooting for the popular show; shares a photo

    The shooting for the 3rd season of Mirzapur is ending, and Ali Fazal says it's been "a very unusual experience for me."

    PTI News
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    The third season of the actor Ali Fazal's Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur has concluded, he revealed on Sunday. Excel Entertainment, the production company run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, supports the crime drama.

    On Sunday, Fazal published a few posts. One is a video in which the cast and crew can be heard shouting, "It's a wrap," and the other is a selfie that the actor shot with Mirzapur 3's cast and crew.

    Ali Fazal wrote in the post, “To my most dearest and loved team, thank you sooooo much for the love and hardwork you brought to the world of Mirzapur . Season 3 has been a very different journey for me, as have the other two seasons. But u must know i say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from ever person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there. You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways i cannot write down. I only hope you all get to read this because i dont have everyones tags. So heres my thank you. Sorry this time i couldn’t pen my personal letters to the team. To my co actors – you know you are the best. And you know how much i love you. Lastly, thanks amazon. Excel. And mostly my man Guru, for directing the coolest show.”

    Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Prime Video series first premiered in 2018. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the second season premiered in 2020. 

    "Mirzapur" also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.
        
    The show's second season also introduced new characters, played by Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. One of the most popular Indian originals, Mirzapur made its debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. In 2020, Mirzapur Season 2 will air.

