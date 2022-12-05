Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's official red-carpet debut is unmissable

    The 'Twilight' series fame Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson and GF Suki Waterhouse make their much-awaited red-carpet debut after four years of dating each other. This couple finally made it official at Dior Fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Egypt.

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    2022 has been a mixed bag for many celebrity couples who have parted ways with each other. But, many celebrities have also gone official with each other and ended the ongoing speculations related to their relationship. Joining this list is another newest couple on the block, the 'Twilight' fame iconic star Robert Pattinson and his model GF Suki Waterhouse.

    An exciting piece of news for the fans of the actor is that finally, after four years of dating each other, Robert has made his relationship with Suki Waterhouse official. Both Robert Pattinson and his GF Suki Waterhouse recently took the plunge. The couple made their official red-carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 Menswear fashion show at Giza in Egypt on Saturday.

    This stylish duo has been in a relationship for the past four years. Both, Robert and Suki were full of smiles and loving gazes for one another. The couple painted the town red with their love, as they posed for the photographers at the fashionable soiree. Even though the couple has been with each other since 2018, they've kept their relationship as private as possible.

    Robert and Suki posed for pictures on the red carpet and in the fashion show, too. As for their appearances, Robert looked suave and debonair in a cream-colored suit and brown turtleneck, while his girlfriend Suki wore a purple dress featuring a sheer overlay. The model finished her look with a bold red lip shade on her lips and strappy black heels.

    Their looks and pictures from the event instantly went viral on Twitter. Fans started a tweets fest. They shared their reactions to the same.

    "IT COUPLE! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse watching the #DiorMenFall show in Cairo, Egypt today," said a fan. "Robert pattinson and suki waterhouse," shared another fan.

     

    Interestingly, this much-in-love couple looked adorable as they were inseparable during the entire fashion event. The pictures and videos from the big night are going viral on social media, as their fans are super excited to see them together.

    For those who do not know, Robert likes to keep his personal life guarded and under wraps. Over the years, his name has been linked constantly to several celebs like Lindsay Lohan, Emma Watson, Nikki Reed, and Dylan Penn. But, Robert has never confirmed the relationships in any way. It is a known fact that, Robert’s most high-profile relationships have been with his former Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, singer FKA Twigs, and his current girlfriend, model Suki Waterhouse.

