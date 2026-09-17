'Mirzapur: The Movie' has surpassed the Rs 200 crore India nett box office mark, reaching Rs 203 crore. The film, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, is the fourth Hindi release of 2026 to cross this significant milestone in its second week.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' has crossed the Rs 200 crore India nett box office milestone, with trade analyst Taran Adarsh reporting that the film has reached Rs 203 crore in its Hindi version in its second week. The achievement makes the film the fourth Hindi release to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India in 2026, according to Taran Adarsh.

The box office milestone marks a significant theatrical run for the cinematic adaptation of the Mirzapur crime franchise, which originated as a popular web series. The film, featuring key franchise characters and performers, has continued its theatrical run after releasing on September 4.

Box Office Breakdown

The film recorded a total of Rs 50.45 crore from Friday through Wednesday in its second week, taking its Hindi-version India nett collection to Rs 203 crore. The day-wise breakdown is: Friday: Rs 9.50 crore, Saturday: Rs 13.30 crore, Sunday: Rs 13.10 crore, Monday: Rs 5.60 crore, Tuesday: Rs 5.25 crore, Wednesday: Rs 3.70 crore.

The figures reported by Taran Adarsh put the film beyond the Rs 200 crore threshold during its second week. According to Taran Adarsh's report, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is the fourth Hindi film in 2026 to record India nett collections of more than Rs 200 crore.

#MirzapurTheMovie hits the ₹ 200 cr mark – the fourth #Hindi film to cross this milestone in 2026 [Nett BOC]... The business should witness another upward trend over the weekend. ⭐ #MirzapurTheMovie [Week 2] Fri 9.50 cr, Sat 13.30 cr, Sun 13.10 cr, Mon 5.60 cr, Tue 5.25 cr,… pic.twitter.com/q43KOi7pbr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2026

About the Film and Cast

'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues the story of the franchise and brings back several of its recognisable characters. Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of Kaleen Bhaiya, while Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya and Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit. The film centres on the continuing fight for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the conflict.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. (ANI)