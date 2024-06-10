Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here

    Discover the mystery behind the release date of Mirzapur season 3 in a cryptic Instagram post. Fans speculate fervently as Prime Video's clever marketing strategy fuels anticipation for the highly awaited series

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Mirzapur season 3 has become one of the most highly anticipated shows in the OTT market. Fans have eagerly awaited the announcement of the show’s release date, and the makers have kept them on their toes. With a series of teasers featuring the lead actors being released back-to-back, excitement for the upcoming season continues to build. Prime Video, the streaming platform airing the series, has been employing creative strategies to promote its forthcoming shows, and for Mirzapur season 3, they chose to unveil the release date with a twist.

    A cryptic post appeared on Prime Video's Instagram, showcasing a quirky caricature of the beloved characters from the series. Attached to the post was a note that intriguingly stated, ‘Mirzapur S3 ki release date chuppi hai isme. Dhoond sakte ho toh dhoond lo!’ (The release date of Mirzapur S3 is hidden here. Find it if you can).

    The post sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comment section with their guesses. Some speculated the release date to be June 21, while others suggested July 7. One user even offered two guesses, citing numerological reasons behind both dates. Another fan commented confidently, ‘13 July final 100%.’

    One observant fan pointed out the significance of a full moon, suggesting that June 21 could be a plausible date due to its proximity to the celestial event.

    In a recent promo shared on Instagram, Rasika Dugal, who portrays Beena Tripathi in the series, delivered a cryptic message, stating, ‘Yeh Mirzapur hai, idhar kucn maangenege na toh milega nahi, sab cheen ke lena padta hai, chaahe gaddi ho ya season 3 ka date. Thoda din baad miliye, aur prepared rahiye.’ (This is Mirzapur, here, if you ask for something, you won't get it, you have to snatch it, whether it's a car or the release date of season 3. Meet you in a few days, and stay prepared.) The caption accompanying the post read, ‘Maang ke leni pade ya cheen ke, date to milegi hi.’ (Whether you have to ask for it or snatch it, the date will be revealed.)

    Prime Video officially announced season 3 of Mirzapur on March 19 in the presence of the star-studded cast, including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Verma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Harshita Gaur, among others. The first season premiered on November 16, 2018, followed by the second season in October 2020. Season 3 concluded filming last December.

    ALSO READ: Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai RBA

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan ATG

    T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan

    Actor Yuva Rajkumar and wife Sridevi Byrappa seek divorce amid alleged strain in marriage vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Yuva Rajkumar and wife Sridevi Byrappa seek divorce amid alleged strain in marriage

    Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday special: Boyapati Sreenu to direct Balayya's new film 'BB4' RBA

    Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday special: Boyapati Sreenu to direct Balayya's new film 'BB4'

    Kanchana 4: Is Mrunal Thakur part of Raghava Lawrence's film? Read THIS RBA

    Kanchana 4: Is Mrunal Thakur part of Raghava Lawrence's film? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites RBA

    Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing AJR

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing

    Kartik Aaryan speaks out on FALLOUT with Karan Johar during Dostana 2 ATG

    Kartik Aaryan speaks out on FALLOUT with Karan Johar during Dostana 2

    Who was Noor Malabika Das, Bollywood actress dies by suicide at 32? RBA

    Who was Noor Malabika Das, Bollywood actress dies by suicide at 32?

    'Grossly incorrect': BJP MP Suresh Gopi rubbishes resignation rumours, says matter of pride to be in Modi 3.0 anr

    'Grossly incorrect': BJP MP Suresh Gopi rubbishes resignation rumours, says matter of pride to be in Modi 3.0

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon