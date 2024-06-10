Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here

Discover the mystery behind the release date of Mirzapur season 3 in a cryptic Instagram post. Fans speculate fervently as Prime Video's clever marketing strategy fuels anticipation for the highly awaited series

Mirzapur season 3 has become one of the most highly anticipated shows in the OTT market. Fans have eagerly awaited the announcement of the show’s release date, and the makers have kept them on their toes. With a series of teasers featuring the lead actors being released back-to-back, excitement for the upcoming season continues to build. Prime Video, the streaming platform airing the series, has been employing creative strategies to promote its forthcoming shows, and for Mirzapur season 3, they chose to unveil the release date with a twist.

A cryptic post appeared on Prime Video's Instagram, showcasing a quirky caricature of the beloved characters from the series. Attached to the post was a note that intriguingly stated, ‘Mirzapur S3 ki release date chuppi hai isme. Dhoond sakte ho toh dhoond lo!’ (The release date of Mirzapur S3 is hidden here. Find it if you can).

The post sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comment section with their guesses. Some speculated the release date to be June 21, while others suggested July 7. One user even offered two guesses, citing numerological reasons behind both dates. Another fan commented confidently, ‘13 July final 100%.’

One observant fan pointed out the significance of a full moon, suggesting that June 21 could be a plausible date due to its proximity to the celestial event.

In a recent promo shared on Instagram, Rasika Dugal, who portrays Beena Tripathi in the series, delivered a cryptic message, stating, ‘Yeh Mirzapur hai, idhar kucn maangenege na toh milega nahi, sab cheen ke lena padta hai, chaahe gaddi ho ya season 3 ka date. Thoda din baad miliye, aur prepared rahiye.’ (This is Mirzapur, here, if you ask for something, you won't get it, you have to snatch it, whether it's a car or the release date of season 3. Meet you in a few days, and stay prepared.) The caption accompanying the post read, ‘Maang ke leni pade ya cheen ke, date to milegi hi.’ (Whether you have to ask for it or snatch it, the date will be revealed.)

Prime Video officially announced season 3 of Mirzapur on March 19 in the presence of the star-studded cast, including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Verma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Harshita Gaur, among others. The first season premiered on November 16, 2018, followed by the second season in October 2020. Season 3 concluded filming last December.

