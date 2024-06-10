Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai

    Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, and their newborn daughter are preparing to move into Hrithik Roshan's Mumbai home. The actor will become Akshay Kumar's neighbour.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Varun Dhawan is expected to move into a new home after welcoming his first kid with wife Natasha Dalal. According to speculations, the actor is planning to relocate to Hrithik Roshan's existing sea-facing mansion in Juhu. According to Hindustan Times, Varun has hired superstar Hrithik Roshan's present property in Juhu, Mumbai, and will relocate there shortly.

    A source close to the star informed the entertainment outlet, "Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter. It is a sea-facing apartment, currently occupied by Hrithik, who in turn is moving to another apartment in the same location Juhu. VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbours, who are residing in the same building."

    Until recently, the 'Coolie No 1' actor and his wife had been living in a flat in Juhu that he acquired in 2017.

    Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Natasha welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 3. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby (sic)," he wrote on Instagram while announcing the same. Varun and Natasha had announced their pregnancy in February.

    Varun's next film will be 'Baby John', directed by Atlee from 'Jawan'. A Kaleeswaran directed the action film 'Baby John'.

    Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav play supporting parts in the film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. S Thaman wrote the music for 'Baby John'. 

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
