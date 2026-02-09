Universal Pictures has announced 'Minions and Monsters,' the seventh 'Despicable Me' film, with a trailer debut during the 2026 Super Bowl. The animated comedy, a sequel to 'The Rise of Gru,' will be released worldwide on July 1, 2026.

The Minions are back, louder and more cinematic than ever, and this time they are taking over Hollywood, literally! According to Variety, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for 'Minions and Monsters', also known as Minions 3, during the 2026 Super Bowl, offering audiences a first look at the seventh instalment in the globally dominant 'Despicable Me' franchise. The animated comedy is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 1, 2026.

Produced by Illumination, 'Minions and Monsters' serves as a sequel to 2022's 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' and continues the long-running saga of the yellow troublemakers whose chaotic loyalty has powered the franchise for over 15 years. Academy Award nominee Pierre Coffin returns to direct the film and once again voices all the Minions, a role he has held since their debut in 2010.

'Minions and Monsters': Plot and Setting

The trailer reveals a striking shift in setting and tone. The story transports the Minions to 1920s Hollywood, during the Golden Age of cinema, where they move on from being henchmen to aspiring filmmakers determined to make their own monster movie. Their ambitions, however, spiral out of control when they stumble upon a mysterious spellbook and accidentally summon real, ancient monsters. Among the creatures teased in the trailer are sea beasts, a towering mummy whose bandages are unraveled mid-chaos, an enraged giant pink bunny, and a "cute" green monster inspired by Lovecraftian mythos. The footage leans heavily into visual spectacle and slapstick mayhem, with one standout gag showing the Minions getting so immersed in a movie shoot that they begin attacking fellow actors on set.

Behind the Scenes and Franchise Legacy

Written by Brian Lynch, who previously worked on 'Minions and The Secret Life of Pets', the film blends meta-humour with large-scale action. According to the Variety, 'Minions & Monsters' chronicles how the Minions "conquered Hollywood" before being forced to save the world from the very monsters they unleashed. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan, executive producer of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.'

It follows the blockbuster performance of 'Despicable Me 4', which opened to YUSD 230 million worldwide in 2024, as per Variety. Since its launch in 2010, the franchise has generated more than USD 5 billion globally, reportedly making it the highest-grossing animated film franchise in history. 'Minions and Monsters' continues Illumination's tradition of Fourth of July releases and will hit cinemas worldwide on July 1, 2026. (ANI)