Mimi to Mrs: 7 female centric films on netflix to transform your fears into strength

Bollywood films has created a whole new level of standards for love and life. Here are the seven best female centric films that can help you discover yourself and transform your fears into strength.

Movies have been the most influential element in everyone's life. While this is not a very bad thing in some cases, this can end up influencing the negative path too. But it's the viewer's responsibility to take the good side and understand the consequences of negative actions by better viewing. Here are the seven best Bollywood female-centric films on Netflix that can transform your fears into strength, giving you a guide to know yourself better and be the best version that you always wanted to be.

7 female centric films on netflix :

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022):

This film is not just a story of a woman, but the story of many women whose battles are unheard, and still they chose to be on top of whatever world they are in. Instead of just blaming things and yourself whenever you feel low, watch this film, and you can get a number of reasons to go on. This film revolves around female empowerment and the need to stand up for yourself.

Mimi (2021):

The story of an ambitious girl with a number of dreams gets a big pause from the consequences of her actions on the road to her goals. It explores the breaks that women face in their life and how they still manage to cross everything and still live their lives for ourselves without bothering about the societal expectations.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023):

This film is a story of a mother fighting against a country to get her children back. This is also a story based on a true incident, and this shows how powerful a woman can be when it comes to her life and the power that motherhood holds.

Pagglait (2021):

This film shows the importance of living your own life despite the tragedies that happen to us. The story of a newly married woman when her husband dies all of a sudden. This film shows the importance of having individual decisions and the strength to stand against societal expectations.

Mrs. (2025):

Mrs. is a new Bollywood film starring Sanya Malhotra. This film is an absolute reality check to many people. This film shows how important it is to be independent enough to walk away from rooms that don't value you. This film can give you the strength to find yourself and be independent.

Laapataa Ladies (2023):

Laapataa Ladies is a must-watch, as this film is the reality of most women in remote areas where women wanting to study is a crime according to society. The film gives you a road to self-discovery and is the best film to watch.

Tribhanga (2021):

This film is the most underrated female-centric film. This film shows the perspectives and challenges that women face throughout their lives in different phases. This film also shows how things and experiences affect us in the long term. You can get a clearer view on life after watching this film.

