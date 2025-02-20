Drishyam 3: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph all set for third installment; read details

Drishyam franchise has been one of the most loved crime thriller franchise in the last decade. Let's see the latest updates about the upcoming installments of Drishyam Franchise.

Published: Feb 20, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

Drishyam has been one of the most interesting and engaging crime thrillers made by the South Indian film industry. This film was originally made in Malayalam, and following its massive success at the box office and critic reactions, this film was made in other languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhala, and even Chinese, to our surprise. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next part since the release of Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 3 Update:

The leading actor Mohanlal took to his social media to announce the most awaited update from him. The third installment of the critically acclaimed Drishyam franchise is official now. He wrote,

''The Past Never Stays Silent.

Drishyam 3 Confirmed!

#Drishyam3''

with a picture with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor along with Mohanlal.

Drishyam Franchise story:

Drishyam was released in 2013 with a gripping story and engaging twists and turns. The story of a middle-class man trying to save his family from an unintentional murder done in self-defense. This film featured Mohanlal, Meena, Esther Anil, etc., in vital roles. This film became the first ever Malayalam film to collect 50 crores at the box office.

Following its massive success, the franchise released another part of this story with extended twists and challenges that the family had to face with time. This film also ended up becoming a successful and critically acclaimed film that kept the legacy of the first part.

As the franchise is on again, the Drishyam 3 announcement is great news for fans. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film, and there is a high chance that the remake versions are going to be done simultaneously along with the Malayalam version.

