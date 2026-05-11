Veteran British actor Michael Pennington, known for his role as Moff Jerjerrod in 'Star Wars: Episode VI, Return of the Jedi', has passed away at 82. The cause of death is not yet known. He also had a distinguished career in theatre.

Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): Veteran British actor Michael Pennington, best known for playing Moff Jerjerrod in 'Star Wars: Episode VI, Return of the Jedi', has passed away at the age of 82, as per reports, said Page Six.

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According to a report, Pennington died on Sunday. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. According to Page Six, Pennington played Death Star Commander Moff Jerjerrod in the 1983 film 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi'. Over the years, the actor became popular among 'Star Wars' fans for his role in the iconic franchise.

Career in Theatre and Film

Apart from 'Star Wars', Pennington also worked in several theatre productions and films. He played Laertes in the 1969 adaptation of 'Hamlet' and later portrayed politician Michael Foot in the 2011 film 'The Iron Lady'. In 1986, Pennington also co-founded the English Shakespeare Company along with theatre director Michael Bogdanov. The company was known for promoting the works of legendary playwright William Shakespeare.

Despite receiving love from 'Star Wars' fans, Pennington had once spoken honestly about how he viewed his performance in the film.

Personal Life

Pennington married actress Katharine Barker in 1964. The couple had a son named Mark before separating in 1967. (ANI)