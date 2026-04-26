The new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' has opened to largely negative reviews. However, filmmaker Farah Khan has strongly defended the film, calling critics 'morons' and urging fans to see it, sparking mixed reactions online.

The newly released biopic on global pop icon Michael Jackson has sparked a sharp divide between critics and supporters, even as filmmaker Farah Khan has publicly come out in strong defence of the film, urging audiences to ignore negative reviews and experience it in theatres. The film, titled 'Michael', was released worldwide on April 24 and opened to largely unfavourable critical reception.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Farah Khan's Staunch Defence

Despite the backlash, Khan took to Instagram to share an old photograph of herself with Michael Jackson and posted a note backing the project and its lead actor, Jaafar Jackson. In her post, she wrote: "Point to be noted... Critics are morons in every country! Go watch MICHEAL!! And someone pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year!" She later reshared the post on her Instagram Story, adding, "This film is for us fans and not for the critics. Loved Michael." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Mixed Reactions From Fans and Critics

Reactions online have been mixed. While several fans echoed excitement over Jaafar Jackson's portrayal, others argue that the film does not fully engage with complex aspects of Michael Jackson's life, including issues related to race and personal challenges. A user commented on Farah's post, writing, "Yeah. Blame the critics. Makes sense. The biopic treats all the major events in MJ's life like a grocery checklist and doesnt once meaningfully engage with any of these issues, be it race or the challenges he faced as a Black artist. Even his charity/philanthropy mention feels hollow. See how 'Sinners' and 'The Help' address the issue of race." Another wrote, "If Austin Butler didn't get it for Elvis, Jaffar shouldn't either!"

About the Film 'Michael'

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, Michael features Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.

The biopic's release has reignited discussion around Michael Jackson's legacy, which remains polarised due to his global musical influence and long-standing legal controversies. While fans continue to celebrate his artistic impact, critics have pointed to the complexity of portraying his life on screen.

Jaafar Jackson, speaking about the film in an interview cited by People magazine, described his experience watching it, saying, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen."