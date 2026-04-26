Veteran photographer Raghu Rai passed away at 83. Known as one of India's most influential visual storytellers, his death prompted tributes from Varun Grover, William Dalrymple, Sadhguru, Rahul Gandhi, and others from the cultural spectrum.

Tributes from Across the Spectrum

Veteran photographer Raghu Rai, one of India's most influential visual storytellers, passed away on April 26, 2026, at the age of 83, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the cultural spectrum, including filmmaker Varun Grover, historian William Dalrymple, and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

National Award-winning lyricist, screenwriter and stand-up comedian Varun Grover paid an emotional tribute, writing, "The silent storyteller, the interpreter of light, the most gentle and kind - Mr. Raghu Rai has departed. The time is moving faster than we can register, the characters of this grand play sticking to their exit-stage cues, an ache fills the room - we applaud and we cry. Thank you Raghu saab. Aap hamesha yaad aayenge." The silent storyteller, the interpreter of light, the most gentle and kind - Mr. Raghu Rai has departed. The time is moving faster than we can register, the characters of this grand play sticking to their exit-stage cues, an ache fills the room - we applaud and we cry. Thank… pic.twitter.com/ssJh3l1Ewr — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) April 26, 2026

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Historian and bestselling author William Dalrymple remembered Rai as both a mentor and a dear friend. "So very sad to hear about the passing of my friend and mentor, Raghu Rai. Raghu was not just the greatest Indian photographer of his generation, he was the most beloved, generous & wonderful man. His book on Delhi was the first book I ever bought about the city, and it was he who first taught me how to look at it and pin it to paper. Later he became the kindest of friends. I adored him and loved his warmth and energy and wild enthusiams. Om Shanti.... he will be much, much missed," he wrote. So very sad to hear about the passing of my friend and mentor, Raghu Rai. Raghu was not just the greatest Indian photographer of his generation, he was the most beloved, generous & wonderful man. His book on Delhi was the first book I ever bought about the city, and it was he who… pic.twitter.com/C0azU2FtKD — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 26, 2026

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also paid tribute, stating, "Raghu Rai's keen eye immortalized the trials and triumphs of Bharat with candor & vividness. Will be greatly missed & ever remembered fondly. Our deepest condolences to all bereaved by his passing. Blessings. Sg" Raghu Rai’s keen eye immortalized the trials and triumphs of Bharat with candor & vividness. Will be greatly missed & ever remembered fondly. Our deepest condolences to all bereaved by his passing. Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/1zwabjhtkR — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 26, 2026

The news of Rai's demise was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, featuring a poignant black-and-white portrait that reflected the aesthetic he mastered over decades. His family announced that his cremation will take place today at 4 PM at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghu Rai (@raghurai.official)

A Life Through the Lens

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Raghu Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that placed him among the world's elite photographers. Over a career spanning decades, Rai built an unparalleled visual archive of India's social, political and cultural landscape. From documenting the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to capturing intimate portraits of figures such as Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, his work chronicled both historic turning points and everyday life. His evocative images of Indian streets and the ghats of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

'End of an Era'

Rai's passing marks what many have described as the "end of an era" in Indian photojournalism. Photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote, "Quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country.End of an era.Rest in peace, legend."

Condolences also poured in from public figures including Dia Mirza and Swanand Kirkire, reflecting the wide influence Rai held across artistic communities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also highlighted the contribution of Raghu Rai's work in Indian history and its cultural representation. On his official X handle, he paid tribute to the late legend and wrote, "Raghu Rai ji’s lens chronicled the soul of India for over six decades - its people, its struggles, its joys, and its defining moments. He didn't just take photographs, he preserved our nation's memory. My heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues, and the countless admirers his work touched across generations." Raghu Rai ji’s lens chronicled the soul of India for over six decades - its people, its struggles, its joys, and its defining moments. He didn’t just take photographs, he preserved our nation’s memory. My heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues, and the countless… pic.twitter.com/OTTZH6xcdh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2026

Legacy and Accolades

Rai is survived by his wife Gurmeet Rai and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai. Over the years, he received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1972, the Academie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award in 2019, and the Lucie Award in 2018. His legacy not only elevated photojournalism in India but also transformed it into a powerful art form that continues to inspire generations. (ANI)