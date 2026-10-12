Universal Pictures has unveiled the first look of Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as Ricardo Tubbs and Sonny Crockett in the upcoming 'Miami Vice '85' reboot. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is slated for a May 19, 2028 release.

The makers of the 'Miami Vice ’85' reboot have dropped the first look of its lead stars, Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler, on Monday. Jordan will play the role of Ricardo Tubbs, and Butler will don the character of Sonny Crockett in the reboot, which is based on the popular ’80s detective show that ran from 1984 to 1989. In the original series, Don Johnson starred as Crockett, and Philip Michael Thomas was Tubbs. The two characters are police detectives who work undercover in Miami, Florida.

Universal Pictures shared the first look of the actors on its Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Vice ’85 (@miamivice85) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Vice ’85 (@miamivice85)

Cast and Crew Details

According to the outlet, the 'Miami Vice ’85' cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Walton Goggins, André Holland and Michael Irby. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who recently helmed 'F1' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' and it will arrive in theatres on May 19, 2028.

The reboot will explore “the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking,” as per Variety. Dan Gilroy wrote the script, based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the TV series, while Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay. Dylan Clark and Kosinski serve as producers on the film. Executive VP of production development Sara Scott and creative executive of production development Christina Hoffrogge will oversee the project for Universal.

Upcoming Projects for Lead Stars

Meanwhile, after winning best actor last year for 'Sinners,' Jordan will next star in 'The Thomas Crown Affair' opposite Adria Arjona, which he also directed. As for Butler, the actor's next film is 'Enemies,' co-starring Jeremy Allen White. (ANI)