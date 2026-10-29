Would You Like to See Kriti Sanon as Nikki in an Obsession Remake? Her Latest Promo Has Won Hearts!

Kriti Sanon has got netizens talking with her latest promo for Obsession, with fans praising her performance and expressing excitement about her stellar delivery and energy. The glimpse has sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions online, with fans loving what she brings to the promo and eagerly reacting to her acting.

Kriti Sanon as Nikki?

The comments section is filled with fans celebrating Kriti’s performance, with one netizen writing, “Oh god. Nailed it and how ”, while another commented, “Mind blowing yarrrr”. Adding to the excitement, a fan wrote, “Damnnnn the goosebumps KRITIII? c'mon! Why you are so versatile girllSLAYED IT! LOVED IT!”, while another shared, “the way she switches her tone to match nikki’s obsessive energy OMGGG”. The appreciation continued with comments such as “Pure GOOSEBUMPS." and “Obsession just got a Kriti touch - and we're here for it.”

Kriti is Making Fan's ‘Obsessed and How’

Beyond her performance, fans are particularly excited about her overall presence and voice work. One fan exclaimed, “From owning the screen to owning the voice... Kriti Sanon, everybody!”, while another declared, “KRITSSI, WHY AM I ALREADY REPLAYING THIS ON LOOP THE NIKKI ENERGY, THE DELIVERY, THE VIBEEE!!! I’M SO READY FOR THISSSE."

Another fan summed up the excitement by saying, “Wait she's actually nailing the performance as Niki ”. Fans also brought their signature social media enthusiasm to the conversation, with reactions including “KRITI SANON THE ACTOR YOU ARE”, “KRITI ROCKED , VARUN SHOCKED enough”, and “KRITSU, YOUR TALENT REALLY DOES SPEAK FOR ITSELF". One netizen even declared, “Obsession deserves a Bollywood remake” "Damb KRITI you Killed it".

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Kriti's Starry Conduct!

With fans praising her performance in the promo and eagerly reacting to her dynamic range as Nikki, Kriti Sanon has become a major talking point among netizens, building massive anticipation for her association with Obsession.