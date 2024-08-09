Mia Khalifa's morphed photo displays on Kanchipuram temple's celebration hoarding; here's what happened NEXT

A temple ceremony in Kanchipuram's Kuruvimalai district has gone viral for including an image of ex-porn star Mia Khalifa beside a picture of the Devi deity. During the Aadi month festivities at the nearby temple, someone created and placed this hoarding with Mia Khalifa on it. The morphing hoarding depicted the adult actress dressed in Indian garb and carrying a kalash on her head. Kanchipuram residents were surprised when they learned about this. They brought the situation to the attention of the police, who took the appropriate action.

The incident

The incident was reported from the Sri Mappillai Vinayagar Temple complex in the region, which also houses the deities Sri Nagathamman and Sri Chelliyamman, as well as Lord Ganesha. The hoarding appeared in conjunction with the Chelliyamman temple on the property and its annual celebration of the fortunate Aadi month.

The hoarding

The large hoarding announced the start of the Tamil month and its celebration at the temple. The temple has been organizing Aadi festivities for almost a decade, and this was the 12th festival. So far, only those in the neighborhood and its surroundings were aware of the temple's celebrations, but now that the Mia Khalifa poster has gone viral, the event has sparked the interest of thousands of people online.

The action

The unusual advertisement, which featured the porn actress amid images of the local deity, has gone viral on the internet. Along with Mia Khalifa's portrait, it featured photos of youths who were purportedly planning the event or funding the hoarding, which was displayed in the style of an Aadhar card. According to reports, authorities have taken action against the objectionable hoarding. It has now been removed after becoming viral.

