Metro In Dino, released on Friday, explores love, relationships, and the complexities of reconciliation. This multi-starrer film offers a nuanced take on modern relationships

Metro In Dino Review: Love is never easy, and it's not everyone's destiny. Sometimes, the search for true love takes a lifetime, while others find it in a heartbeat. Some understand the nuances of love and relationships, while others remain entangled in them forever. Director Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, released on Friday, tells a similar story. This multi-starrer film features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, with music by Pritam. While not a direct sequel, it carries forward the narrative of Basu's Life In Metro, released 18 years ago. Let's delve into the review and see what the movie offers.

The Story of Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino portrays love and complex relationships. The story begins with Shivani (Neena Gupta) and her husband Sanjeev (Saswata Chatterjee), who live in Kolkata and have two daughters, Kajol (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Chumki (Sara Ali Khan). Kajol has been married to Monty (Pankaj Tripathi) for 19 years. While they pretend to be happy together in public, their reality is far from perfect. Meanwhile, Chumki works in a private company and is about to marry a colleague when her life takes a turn upon meeting Parth (Aditya Roy Kapur), a travel blogger. They grow closer, but Parth is confused about his life and careless about relationships. The film also follows Akash (Ali Fazal), who aspires to be a musician but is held back by his responsibilities towards his wife Shruti (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and family. The film explores shattered dreams, tangled relationships, and the yearning for true love. Who finds what they seek is revealed only after watching the entire film.

Metro In Dino: The Film and its Music

Metro In Dino starts slow in the first half but picks up pace in the second. The climax is heartwarming. The film is filled with songs, and the director skillfully uses the music of Pritam, Papon, and Chaitanya Raghav to move the narrative forward. Basu's films are known for their ensemble casts and intricate storylines, and Metro In Dino is no exception. While all the love stories are engaging, Monty and Kajol's track is the most entertaining. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's track could have been better developed.

Performance of the Cast

Aditya Roy Kapur delivers a brilliant performance as a carefree young man. Sara Ali Khan portrays her character beautifully, although she appears to overact in some scenes. Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma steal the show, doing full justice to their roles. Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher are as brilliant as ever. Fatima Sana Shaikh delivers a compelling performance, and Ali Fazal's work is commendable.