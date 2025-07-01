Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur took a metro ride in Mumbai to promote their upcoming film Metro… In Dino, charming fans and creating buzz ahead of its release.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen enjoying a metro ride in Mumbai on Monday as part of the promotions for their upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino.'

The two were spotted by fans and paparazzi during the journey, and photos and videos of their ride quickly went viral on social media.

The videos show the two actors sitting next to each other. Aditya can be seen clicking a selfie with Sara. The two are also seen being greeted by fans during the ride.



Sara looked stylish in a navy-blue co-ord set that included a sleeveless crop top and matching trousers. Aditya wore a navy and white striped shirt with blue pants, looking casual and smart.



The trailer for Metro...In Dino was released earlier this month. Along with Sara and Aditya, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the love stories of the couples--Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

It follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The movie will be released in theatres on July 4. (ANI)