Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh left desi fans proud with his traditional yet modern appearance at the Met Gala 2025.

Diljit honoured his Sikh roots on a global platform as he walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Not only with his look but he also caught eyeballs during his meeting with renowned Colombian singer Shakira. Several images and videos from the fashion night surfaced online.

'Before gracing the red carpet, Diljit posed with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in what appeared to be a pre-event photoshoot.

